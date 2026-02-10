Oil exports have been a cash cow for Russia. But revenues are dwindling, thanks to sanctions

Oil and gas exports have sustained Russia's finances throughout its war against Ukraine. But as the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion approaches, those cash flows have suddenly dwindled to lows not seen in years.

It's the result of new punitive measures from the US and the European Union, US President Donald Trump's tariff pressure against India, and a tightening crackdown on the fleet of sanctions-dodging tankers carrying Russian oil.

The drop in revenue is pushing President Vladimir Putin to borrow from Russian banks and raise taxes, keeping state finances on an even keel for now. But those measures only increase strains in a war economy now plagued by slowing growth and stubborn inflation.

In January, Russian state revenues from taxing the oil and gas industries fell to 393 billion rubles ($5.1 billion) That's down from 587 billion ($7.6 billion) in December and from 1.12 trillion ($14.5 billion) in January 2025.

That's the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic, says Janis Kluge, an expert on the Russian economy at German Institute for International and Security Affairs.