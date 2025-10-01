'Ghost fleet' tactics show how Russia bypasses Western oil sanctions

LONDON: French authorities Wednesday probed a vessel off western France alleged to be part of Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers used to evade oil sanctions since its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union has identified and blacklisted 444 vessels it says are part of the vast so-called Russian shadow or "ghost fleet", following an 18th tranche of sanctions announced in July.

The UK has sanctioned around 500 of these ships since February 2022.

The vessels, which fly flags of convenience and have opaque ownership, enable Moscow to keep exporting its crude oil for much-needed revenue despite curbs on exports.

What is a ghost fleet?

According to the UK government, such ships engage in illegal operations with the aim of circumventing sanctions, often evading safety and environmental regulations as well as insurance costs.

Such vessels existed before the war in Ukraine and are also used by Iran and Venezuela as a way of avoiding US sanctions, as well as by North Korea.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the global shadow fleet "which previously mostly transported goods to and from Iran and Venezuela -- has exploded in size", according to the US think tank Atlantic Council.

It estimates that around 17 percent of all oil tankers belong to the global shadow fleet, which also comprises other merchant vessels.