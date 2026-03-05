Russia signals oil support to India as West Asia conflict disrupts energy routes

India’s procurement of Russian crude has fallen sharply in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with New Delhi and linked tariff relief to India limiting purchases of Russian oil.

The US has indicated it will monitor India’s imports to determine whether additional tariffs would be reinstated.

Government sources say India’s energy supplies are being continuously replenished and the country remains in a “reasonably comfortable position” despite concerns over disruptions in global oil routes. While the Strait of Hormuz accounts for around 40 per cent of India’s energy imports, the remaining 60 per cent is sourced from alternative routes and suppliers, helping cushion the impact of any potential disruption.

According to officials, India currently has sufficient stocks of crude oil and refined petroleum products such as petrol and diesel for about 25 days each, providing a combined buffer of around 50 days of energy sufficiency.

“We are in a reasonably comfortable position as far as crude oil is concerned,” a government source said.

“We have crude oil in reserve for 25 days, alongside energy products for 25 days as well,” the source added, indicating that supplies continue to be replenished through ongoing imports and domestic reserves.