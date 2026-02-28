How will US and Israeli strikes on Iran affect oil markets?

LONDON: The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Saturday, as the Islamic republic retaliated with barrages of missiles at Gulf states and Israel. Explosions were heard in the capitals of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE -- all countries that host US forces.

The attacks followed weeks of sabre-rattling and a major American military build-up in the region, with Iran repeatedly threatening to react fiercely to any attack and warning of a conflict that would engulf the region.

The strikes against Iran could severely disrupt the global supply of crude oil and send prices soaring to levels not seen in years.

AFP looks at the risks.

Major producer

Iran remains just inside the world's top 10 oil producers even though its output has fallen sharply since the 1970s, hit in particular by rounds of US sanctions.

"In 1974, Iran was the third-biggest producer in the world after the US and Saudi Arabia, and ahead of Russia, producing some six million barrels per day," Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Global Risk Management, told AFP.

Today, Iran produces about 3.1 million barrels per day, according to the oil-producing cartel OPEC, of which Iran is a member.

This remains a significant amount, and the Islamic republic is believed to hold the world's third-largest crude reserves, cementing its strategic importance.

Additionally, Iran's oil industry is in far better shape than that of Venezuela, another country hit by years of US sanctions.