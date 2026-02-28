Israel, US launch joint airstrikes on Iran; Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office targeted

DUBAI: Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital, with a cloud of smoke rising from the city's downtown. The first apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The United States is participating in the strikes, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military operations. It was not clear the full extent of the American involvement. The White House declined to immediately comment.

It also wasn't immediately clear whether the 86-year-old Khamenei had been in his offices at the time. He hasn't been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown. But the attack comes as the United States has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program.

Roads to Khamenei's compound in downtown Tehran had been shut down by authorities as other blasts rang out across the capital.