US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Israel next week as US-Iran tensions soar

TEL AVIV: Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make a quick trip to Israel early next week as tensions between the United States and Iran soar amid a massive buildup of U.S. forces in the Middle East, the State Department said Friday.

The department said in a statement that Rubio would visit Israel on Monday and Tuesday to “discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza.” It offered no other details.

The announcement comes just hours after the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem implemented “authorized departure” status for non-essential personnel and family members, which means that eligible staffers can leave the country voluntarily at government expense.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel on Friday told its staff that they could leave the country and urged anyone considering departure to do so immediately.

In an email U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee urged staff considering departure to do so quickly, advising them to to focus initially on getting any flight out of Israel and to then make their way to Washington.

“Those wishing to take AD should do so TODAY,” Huckabee wrote, using an acronym for “authorized departure.”

“While there may be outbound flights over the coming days, there may not be,” he added. Huckabee said that there was no need for panic, but for those desiring to leave, it was important to make plans soon.

The email was recounted to The Associated Press by someone involved with the U.S. mission who wasn't authorized to share details.

The email came a day after Iran and the United States walked away from nuclear negotiations without a deal, in their third round of nuclear talks in Geneva. Technical discussions are scheduled to take place in Vienna next week.