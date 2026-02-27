Iran says 'good progress' in US talks, next round within a week

GENEVA: Iran and the United States made "significant progress" in talks in Switzerland on Thursday, mediators said, after the latest round of negotiations to avert a war between the longtime foes, and agreed to further discussions next week in Austria.

The Oman-mediated negotiations follow repeated threats from Donald Trump to strike Iran, with the US president last Thursday giving Tehran 15 days to reach a deal.

While Iran has insisted the discussions focus solely on its nuclear programme, the US wants Tehran's missile programme and its support for militant groups in the region curtailed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV that the talks "made very good progress and entered into the elements of an agreement very seriously, both in the nuclear field and in the sanctions field".

He said the next round would take place in "perhaps less than a week", with technical talks at the UN's nuclear agency to begin in Vienna on Monday .

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi also announced technical discussions were to be held "next week in Vienna".

"We have finished the day after significant progress in the negotiation between the United States and Iran," he said in a post on X.

The negotiations took place as the US continued its largest military buildup in the Middle East in decades.

The US and Iranian delegations held a morning session at the Omani ambassador's residence amid tight security, before pausing to hold consultations with their respective capitals.

A second session began around 1700 GMT.

Araghchi, in a post on social media overnight, called the latest round of talks "the most intense so far".

"It concluded with the mutual understanding that we will continue to engage in a more detailed manner on matters that are essential to any deal -- including sanctions termination and nuclear-related steps," Araghchi posted on X.