What to know about the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says it temporarily closed for a military drill

Here's what to know about the strait, the drill, what caused the tensions and what might happen next.

A key waterway for global shipping

The Strait of Hormuz is a bending waterway, about 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide at its narrowest point. It connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. From there, ships can then travel to the rest of the world. While Iran and Oman have their territorial waters in the strait, it's viewed as an international waterway all ships can ply. The United Arab Emirates, home to the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, also sits near the waterway.

The strait long has been important for trade

The Strait of Hormuz through history has been important for trade, with ceramics, ivory, silk and textiles moving from China through the region. In the modern era, it is the route for supertankers carrying oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Iran. The vast majority of it goes to markets in Asia, including Iran's only remaining oil customer, China.

While there are pipelines in Saudi Arabia and the UAE that can avoid the passage, the US Energy Information Administration says "most volumes that transit the strait have no alternative means of exiting the region."

Threats to the route have spiked global energy prices in the past, including during the Israel-Iran war in June.

Iran drill includes live fire

With the US threatening to strike amid the massive nationwide anti-government protests that erupted in late December and January, Iran held a live-fire military drill in the Strait of Hormuz in early February. It warned ships of the drill at the time but did close the passage.

On Feb. 4, tensions between the Iranian and US navies rose further after a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Iran also harassed a US-flagged and US-crewed merchant vessel that was sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military reported.

On Monday, Iran announced its new drill, dubbed, "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz" military drill. Mariners in the region were warned by radio that it planned "live surface firing."

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency, which is close to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, reported a live missile test Tuesday morning, saying missiles launched from inside Iran and along its coast had struck their targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

US CENTCOM has previously said Iran has a "right to operate professionally in international airspace and waters," but it warned against interfering or threatening American warships or passing commercial vessels. The command, which oversees the US Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, said it would not tolerate actions such as Iranian aircraft or vessels getting too close to American warships or pointing weapons toward them.