Khamenei says US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran as talks start

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump would not succeed in destroying the Islamic republic, as talks between the two countries began in Geneva.

"In one of his recent speeches, the US president said that for 47 years America has not succeeded in destroying the Islamic republic... I tell you: you will not succeed either," said Khamenei in a speech.

The remarks came as Tehran and Washington kicked off a second round of talks on Tuesday in Geneva.

The first round was held earlier in February, after earlier talks collapsed during last year's Iran-Israel war.

The latest talks come after Washington deployed an aircraft carrier group to the Gulf following Iran's deadly crackdown last month on anti-government protests, which were triggered by economic hardship.

During his speech, Khamenei warned that the US warship deployed in the Gulf could be sunk.

"We constantly hear that they (the United States) have sent a warship toward Iran. A warship is certainly a dangerous weapon, but even more dangerous is the weapon capable of sinking it," he said.

Khamenei expressed scepticism over the outcome of the negotiations with the US.