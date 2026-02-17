Russia-China-Iran set for joint drills near Strait of Hormuz as US widens Gulf military footprint

NEW DELHI: Amid simmering friction between the United States and Iran, naval forces from Iran, Russia and China are set to conduct a joint military exercise in waters around the Strait of Hormuz, coinciding with an expanded U.S. military deployment in the Gulf and ongoing indirect talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

China and Russia have deployed ships for the exercise, with Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev confirming on Tuesday that the Maritime Security Belt 2026 exercise will be hosted by Iran.

Speaking in an interview with a Russian daily, he said participating navies would focus on coordinating efforts to secure maritime trade routes, which he described as becoming “increasingly vulnerable”.

The exercise is expected to include coordinated manoeuvres involving surface combatants, logistical vessels and naval aviation elements, alongside anti-piracy and search-and-rescue drills, communication exercises, and simulated escort operations for commercial shipping, similar to previous editions.

Parallel to the exercise, the United States has reinforced its military posture in the Gulf, deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford, placing two carrier strike groups within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.