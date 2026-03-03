Iran hits Gulf energy sites, US missions as IRGC vows to 'burn' ships trying to pass Strait of Hormuz

Powerful explosions also shook Tehran through the night, as fighter jets flew over the Iranian capital and US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate the conflict.

On Monday, the US State Department had urged "Americans to DEPART NOW" from all of the countries and territories of the Middle East "due to serious safety risks".

Israel, meanwhile, said it was seizing new forward positions inside southern Lebanon, after Hezbollah fired missiles in support of its backer Iran, provoking a furious Israeli bombardment.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces had been authorised "to advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon in order to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities".

Shortly afterwards, the military spokesman said: "In practice, Northern Command has moved forward... and is creating a buffer, as we promised, between our residents and any threat."

A Lebanese army source said Israeli forces had advanced from around Kfar Kila, in an apparent attempt "to establish a broad security belt in south Lebanon."

'Burn any ship'

According to a Lebanese military source, following Israel's "escalation", the Lebanese army redeployed troops posted near the southern border back to their bases. Hezbollah said it had launched strikes targeting three Israeli bases.

A spokesman for the UN refugee agency said 30,000 Lebanese had been driven from their homes and registered at collective shelters, while "many more slept in their cars on the side of roads".

In Gulf cities and the Omani port of Duqm, Iranian strikes continued to hit oil and gas infrastructure, sending shares plunging as European markets opened, with oil and gas prices surging for the second day running.

"We will burn any ship that tries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," Revolutionary Guards General Sardar Jabbari declared.

Trump warned that the strikes could continue for weeks or months.

"From the beginning we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that," Trump said at the White House.

In an earlier interview with the New York Post, Trump -- who campaigned on promises to end US involvement in wars -- refused to rule out deploying US ground troops to Iran "if they were necessary".

Speaking to NewsNation, he warned Iran would "find out soon" how he planned to retaliate for the Riyadh embassy attack.

The US president laid out the operation's objectives -- destroying Iran's missiles, navy and nuclear programme and stopping its support for armed groups across the region. Trump's goals notably did not include toppling the Islamic republic, even though he and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have urged the people of Iran to rise up.