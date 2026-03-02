US vows to 'finish' Iran conflict; targets missiles, navy, and nuclear ambitions

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday outlined Washington’s objectives in the escalating conflict with Iran, saying that while the United States did not start the war, it will “finish it” under President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a Pentagon press briefing, Hegseth emphasised that the military campaign, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, is not aimed at regime change or nation-building, but at neutralising Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“Didn’t start this war, but will end war under President Trump,” Hegseth said. He acknowledged that Iran’s leadership has changed amid the fighting, adding, “The regime sure did change,” signaling a hardening US stance as hostilities escalate.

Hegseth stressed that the US mission is targeted and decisive. “Our mission is to destroy Iran’s missiles, navy and deny Tehran nuclear weapons,” he said. “We’re hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically.”

The defence secretary sought to differentiate the operation from past US military campaigns in the Middle East.

“This is not Iraq. This is not an endless war,” he said, highlighting that the United States would avoid the "nation-building quagmires" that followed earlier conflicts. “This is the opposite,” Hegseth added. “This operation is a clear, devastating, decisive mission: Destroy the missile threat, destroy the Navy, no nukes.”