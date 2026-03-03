Why the Iran war is an endurance race between missiles and interceptors

'Shooting the archer'

At the end of last June's 12-day war, experts estimated that Iran had between a few hundred and nearly 2,000 missiles capable of striking Israel.

This was separate from its stockpile of shorter-range missiles still capable of reaching Gulf countries. Iran has also used drones which, while less capable, are much cheaper to manufacture.

An Israeli security source on Saturday said Iran's ballistic missile production had been "increasing rapidly."

To fire its missiles, Iran has to use launch vehicles, most of which were destroyed in June, while those that survived are now being targeted by the United States and Israel.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the war was a case of "shooting the archer instead of the arrows."

Iran's latest missile barrages appear to be smaller than those launched in June and in October 2024, when Iran first retaliated against Israeli agression.

"The low density of the Iranian salvos raises questions about Tehran's offensive capabilities," said Etienne Marcuz, a researcher at the France-based Foundation for Strategic Research.

"Are they preserving their stockpile to prolong the conflict and wear down their adversaries, or do they no longer have the capacity to launch coordinated strikes?"

Despite the smaller salvos, he said a "non-negligible number of missiles are still getting through, which might show that the defences are no longer as watertight and the Israelis know, they too will have to hold out over time" by economising their interceptors.