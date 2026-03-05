Iran is pummeled by US and Israeli airstrikes as it launches new wave of attacks in the region

The war keeps expanding

Israel announced multiple incoming missile attacks and air sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and Gulf countries also reported coming under fire.

In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a drone was shot down near the Al Dhafra Air Base, which hosts US forces, and shrapnel fell to the ground, authorities said. Six people were wounded.

Qatar evacuated residents near the US Embassy in Doha as a temporary precaution and later reported a missile attack on the city. Saudi Arabia said it destroyed a drone in its province bordering Jordan.

The Israeli military said it launched attacks in Lebanon on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group — which attacked Israel in the opening days of the war — and that a wave of strikes on Iran had hit long-range ballistic missile launch sites and other targets.

A drone crashed Thursday near the airport in Nakhchivan, a region of Azerbaijan bordering the north of Iran that is separated from the rest of the country by Armenia. Another drone fell near a school and two civilians were injured, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said.

Azerbaijan called it an attack, but Iran's general staff of the armed forces denied it had launched a drone toward the country. The denial comes as Iran has repeatedly denied targeting oil infrastructure and other civilian targets during the war, despite its drone and missile fire hitting those sites.

A tanker apparently came under attack off the coast of Kuwait early Thursday, expanding the area where commercial shipping was in danger, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center run by the British military. It said there was an explosion but did not offer a cause.

Since the war began Saturday, ships have been attacked in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil is shipped. That has caused oil prices to soar — though they briefly came down Wednesday, before resuming their climb Thursday.