US pushes ‘new normal’ in Iran, tells India there’s ‘no better energy alternative’ than America

NEW DELHI: A senior US State Department official in New Delhi on Thursday said the international community must work toward a “new normal” in Iran and the wider West Asian region.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue organised by the Observer Research Foundation with the External Affairs Ministry, United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Washington hoped partners such as India would work with the United States and other countries to stabilise the region and support a transition toward a new equilibrium.

“I hope US, India, and other countries can work together to help foster a transition that will allow that critical part of the world to reach a new normal,” Landau said.

Landau also used the occasion to press India to look toward American energy supplies at a time when supply routes in West Asia face growing risks.

Responding to a question on India’s purchases of Russian crude since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War, Landau said Washington hoped partners would consider alternative sources.

“I hope you are looking for alternate sources… You can’t have a better alternative than the USA,” he said, highlighting the US’s position as a major energy producer capable of supplying global markets.