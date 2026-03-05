US pushes ‘new normal’ in Iran, tells India there’s ‘no better energy alternative’ than America

NEW DELHI: A senior US State Department official in New Delhi on Thursday said the international community must work toward a “new normal” in Iran and the wider West Asian region.
Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue organised by the Observer Research Foundation with the External Affairs Ministry, United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Washington hoped partners such as India would work with the United States and other countries to stabilise the region and support a transition toward a new equilibrium.
“I hope US, India, and other countries can work together to help foster a transition that will allow that critical part of the world to reach a new normal,” Landau said.
Landau also used the occasion to press India to look toward American energy supplies at a time when supply routes in West Asia face growing risks.
Responding to a question on India’s purchases of Russian crude since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War, Landau said Washington hoped partners would consider alternative sources.
“I hope you are looking for alternate sources… You can’t have a better alternative than the USA,” he said, highlighting the US’s position as a major energy producer capable of supplying global markets.
His remarks come as India’s energy security calculations face renewed pressure amid escalating tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran. The crisis has raised concerns about potential disruptions to oil shipments through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
India, a major oil importer, remains particularly exposed to volatility in the region. Around 40% of its crude imports transit through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most critical energy chokepoints globally.
Since 2022, India has significantly increased purchases of discounted Russian crude, emerging as one of Moscow’s largest buyers. Western governments have repeatedly criticised the trade, arguing that such purchases help sustain Russia’s war economy.
During the discussion, Landau also reiterated Washington’s “long-standing position” on nuclear proliferation in the region. “Our red line was no development of nuclear weapons,” he said, referring to the United States-Israel attack on Iran on Iran.
Talking about President Trump’s foreign policy, he said "We have to be able to explain to our people how we are making stronger again, and frankly, we expect other countries to be pursuing their interests. So just as President Trump wants to make America great again, he would expect the Prime Minister of India or other leaders to want to make their countries great again. National sovereignty is ultimately the base of the international system."