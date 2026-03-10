Blasts rock Tehran as US says strikes to intensify

TEHRAN: Explosions thundered out in Tehran on Tuesday after the Pentagon chief warned US strikes on Iran would reach their highest intensity since the start of the war in the Middle East.

The war has been a shock to energy markets, and Iran has vowed that no crude exports would leave the Gulf if the United States and Israel kept up their bombardment.

But the war has shown no sign of relenting, with AFP journalists reporting three explosions in Tehran on Tuesday evening, with no immediate information available about the intended targets.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had earlier told a news conference at the Pentagon that Tuesday would "be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran -- the most fighters, the most bombers".

Volatile oil prices again veered sharply on Tuesday, sliding after a senior US official announced the navy had escorted a tanker through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

However, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright deleted the social media post announcing the operation moments later, and the White House subsequently said no such escort mission had taken place.