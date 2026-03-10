Bangladesh seeks 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India amid fuel crisis

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh has sought 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India’s Numaligarh refinery in Assam to manage an escalating energy crisis triggered by the Iran–US conflict, which has disrupted global fuel supply chains, sources said.

Since 2017, the India–Bangladesh friendship pipeline has been supplying diesel from Numaligarh to Bangladesh on a commercial basis, and India has consistently honoured its contractual obligations to the neighbouring country.

Officials said Dhaka’s request for additional supplies will be considered based on availability and market conditions for India’s domestic consumption.