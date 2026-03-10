Bangladesh seeks 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India amid fuel crisis

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh has sought 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India’s Numaligarh refinery in Assam to manage an escalating energy crisis triggered by the Iran–US conflict, which has disrupted global fuel supply chains, sources said.
Since 2017, the India–Bangladesh friendship pipeline has been supplying diesel from Numaligarh to Bangladesh on a commercial basis, and India has consistently honoured its contractual obligations to the neighbouring country.
Officials said Dhaka’s request for additional supplies will be considered based on availability and market conditions for India’s domestic consumption.
Bangladesh is currently facing severe energy shortages, prompting emergency measures including the closure of public and private universities and the introduction of daily fuel rationing. Authorities also moved Eid al-Fitr holidays forward to conserve fuel after panic buying was reported last week. The country relies on imports for nearly 95 per cent of its energy needs.
Bangladesh’s Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury raised the demand during talks with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. Bangladeshi media reported that Dhaka is seeking an additional 50,000 tonnes of diesel over the next four months to stabilise reserves and maintain uninterrupted supply.
India’s response will balance contractual obligations, market conditions and domestic availability, reflecting ongoing energy cooperation between the two neighbours amid a volatile global fuel market.