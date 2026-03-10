LPG crisis: OMCs told to meet household demand first; several states report shortage

The decision to prioritise domestic LPG supply has, however, set alarm bells ringing among businesses. Several industry bodies have written to the government seeking urgent intervention.

The National Restaurant Association of India on Monday warned that any disruption in commercial LPG cylinder supply could lead to widespread closure of restaurants. The Bengaluru Hotels Association also said that many restaurants in the city may not be able to operate from Wednesday due to shortage of commercial LPG.

After industry bodies expressed concerns, the petroleum ministry stepped in to clarify that imported LPG for non-domestic use will be supplied to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. As for the shortage faced by restaurants and hotels, a panel of three OMC directors will review requests for LPG cylinders from them.

$119

Oil breaches $100-mark for 1st time in 4 years

Crude oil prices on Monday crossed the $100-mark for the first time in four years with Brent crude touching an intraday high of $119 per barrel before cooling to $102.1 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate also soared to touch $119.48 per barrel but fell back closer to $100 | P10