LPG price hike tests India's strategy to contain inflation

The government has assured consumers that petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged, even as global crude oil prices surge amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Yet Saturday’s rise in LPG prices is a reminder of how difficult it is to contain inflation in a country like India that depends heavily on imported oil. Policymakers often end up spreading the impact across different segments of the economy.

Oil marketing companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹60 and commercial cylinders by ₹115, taking the cost of a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi to ₹913. Officials say the impact is modest—about ₹0.20 per beneficiary per day under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Even so, the change underscores how cooking gas is often the first to reflect international price movements. Since LPG is primarily used for household cooking, any price increase feeds directly into the fuel and light component of the inflation basket. Even marginal adjustments can have a significant effect in a country with over 33 crore LPG users, including more than 10 crore households under Ujjwala.

Crude oil prices have risen sharply amid the geopolitical crisis, with Brent futures trading around $93-94 a barrel, the highest level in years. Some countries are already bracing for supply disruptions, with discussions on fuel conservation and even temporary restrictions on vehicle use emerging in parts of the world as governments prepare for potential shortages. For India, which imports nearly 88 percent of its crude oil, any prolonged price spike could quickly complicate inflation management.