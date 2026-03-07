LPG prices hiked: Domestic cylinder up by Rs 60, commercial by Rs 115

NEW DELHI: The oil marketing companies on Saturday hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders as well as commercial LPG cylinders in the country by Rs 60 and Rs 115 respectively.

Following the hike, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder now costs Rs 913 in Delhi, up from Rs 853 earlier. This is the second increase in LPG prices in less than a year.

The price hike comes after the government on Friday asked Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ramp up LPG production in the country after supplies were impacted due to the ongoing Israel–Iran war in West Asia. India currently has 33.08 crore active LPG consumers.

To ensure smooth domestic supply, the government also invoked an emergency order issued under powers derived from the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The order directs all oil refining companies operating in India to maximise LPG production.