LPG prices hiked: Domestic cylinder up by Rs 60, commercial by Rs 115

NEW DELHI: The oil marketing companies on Saturday hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders as well as commercial LPG cylinders in the country by Rs 60 and Rs 115 respectively.
Following the hike, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder now costs Rs 913 in Delhi, up from Rs 853 earlier. This is the second increase in LPG prices in less than a year.
The price hike comes after the government on Friday asked Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ramp up LPG production in the country after supplies were impacted due to the ongoing Israel–Iran war in West Asia. India currently has 33.08 crore active LPG consumers.
To ensure smooth domestic supply, the government also invoked an emergency order issued under powers derived from the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The order directs all oil refining companies operating in India to maximise LPG production.
However, there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in the country. The last major nationwide reduction in petrol and diesel prices took place on March 15, 2024, when the Central Government announced a Rs 2 per litre cut for both fuels.
In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 930, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50.
Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the over 10 crore poor households that received free LPG connections since the scheme was launched in 2016, will continue to receive a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills a year.