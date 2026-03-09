No immediate hike in petrol, diesel prices; adequate stock to meet any contingency: Govt sources

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices will not be increased for now despite international crude oil rates crossing USD 100 per barrel, government sources said on Monday, even as authorities stepped up efforts to maintain uninterrupted fuel supply lines across the country.

As the conflict in West Asia entered the tenth day, world markets plummeted, and Brent crude oil, the international standard, surged to nearly USD 120 a barrel, about 65 per cent higher than when the war started, before retreating.

Top government sources said the government is closely monitoring global oil markets, but there is no immediate plan to raise retail fuel prices. Oil marketing companies are expected to absorb the current cost pressure for the time being.

While the country has adequate stocks of both raw material (crude oil) and finished products (fuels) to meet requirements for the next 6-8 weeks, the government has tweaked the policy for ordering a cooking gas LPG refill.

The minimum gap for booking a domestic LPG refill has been increased to 25 days from the current 21 days, a move aimed at preventing hoarding and ensuring equitable distribution of cylinders.

Sources said the minimum waiting period for booking a domestic LPG cylinder refill increased from 21 days to 25 days to prevent hoarding.