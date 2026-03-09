Global stocks tumble as oil briefly nears USD 120 amid fears Iran war could choke supplies through Hormuz

If oil prices stay very high for very long, households’ budgets that are already stretched by high inflation could break under the pressure. Companies, meanwhile, would see their own bills jump for fuel and to stock items on their store shelves or in their data warehouses. It all raises the possibility of a worst-case scenario for the global economy “stagflation,” where growth stagnates and inflation remains high.

To be sure, oil prices pared their huge gains Monday following talk that some of the world’s largest economies could coordinate a response to the spiking price of oil. A barrel of Brent crude pulled back to $101.76, though that’s still up 9.8% from Friday.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude, meanwhile, jumped 9.6% to $99.59 after briefly spiking as high as $119.48.

The U.S. stock market has a history of bouncing back relatively quickly from past military conflicts, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as long as oil prices don’t stay too high for too long. And for all of the recent swings in the market, the S&P 500 index that sits at the heart of many 401(k) accounts is still within 5% of its record set in January.

That has some professional investors suggesting drops in prices for stocks could ultimately offer opportunities to buy them at cheaper levels before they rise again.

“We continue to believe that the current acute shortage of oil will be reversed in the coming months as new supply comes online and oil should drop significantly,” according to Sameer Samana, head of global equities and real assets at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

All that hinges, though, on the flow of oil returning toward normal. At the moment, it’s far from that.

Consider the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway off Iran’s coast that a fifth of the world’s oil sails through on a typical day. Now, tanker traffic has all but stopped because of worries about a possible attack by Iran.

If the strait remains closed for only a few weeks, the price of oil could push to $150 per barrel of higher, according to oil and gas strategists at Macquarie Research.

“Although we are not attempting to predict how long Hormuz transit will be substantially or completely curtailed, we are growing more confident that without an agreement and a fast cessation of all kinetic activity, the crude market will begin to break in days, and not in weeks or months,” the strategists led by Vikas Dwivedi wrote in a report.

The most immediate pain on Wall Street is hitting companies that have already big fuel bills.