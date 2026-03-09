HIGHLIGHTS | West Asia conflict: Israel says killed Hezbollah head; EU urges ceasefire to save Lebanon 'from chaos'

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

The West Asia conflict, triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran, entered the tenth day with oil prices surging as Tehran continued retaliatory strikes on Gulf, Arab countries hosting US military bases. Here are the top developments:

Iran names Khamenei's successor: Iran's ruling clerics have appointed slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader, defying threats from the United States and Israel.

Putin, China back new supreme leader: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday pledged "unwavering support" to Iran's new supreme leader while China said it is opposed to any targeting of Mojtaba Khamenei.

Israel, Iran trade fire: Explosions rocked Tehran and Tel Aviv as both Iran and Israel traded fire on Monday. One person was killed and another severely injured after several blasts were reported in Tel Aviv.

Crude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel: Oil prices eclipsed $100 per barrel for the first time in more than three and a half years Sunday as the Iran war hinders production and shipping in the Middle East.

Gulf countries report fresh attacks: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait all reported new attacks. Saudi Arabia reported two deaths from a "projectile" attack while Bahrain's health ministry said Monday that an Iranian drone attack on the island of Sitra overnight wounded 32 civilians. Bahrain also reported attacks on its Al Ma'ameer oil facility, which caused a fire.

Israel used white phosphorus bombs: Human Rights Watch has alleged that Israel had "unlawfully" used white phosphorus over residential parts of a southern Lebanese town, during its attacks last week.