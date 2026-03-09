Macron says France, allies preparing 'defensive' mission to reopen Strait of Hormuz

PAPHOS: President Emmanuel Macron on Monday warned that an attack on Cyprus was an attack on all of Europe and said France and its allies were preparing a "defensive" mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as the Middle East war entered its second week.

Speaking during a visit to Cyprus to discuss regional security, Macron said the mission would be aimed at escorting container ships and tankers in order to gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz "after the end of the hottest phase of the conflict".

"This is essential for international trade, but also for the flow of gas and oil, which must be able to leave this region once again," said Macron in Paphos on the southwestern coast of Cyprus.

Speaking alongside Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron said a "purely defensive, purely support mission" will be put together by European and non-European states.

The European Union on Monday said it was ready to "enhance" its operations to protect maritime traffic in the Middle East.