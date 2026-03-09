Market meltdown as crude prices soar 25% on West Asia conflict; Sensex crashes 2,500 points

MUMBAI: Global equity markets, including India, are in freefall as crude prices spiked up to 25% overnight amid escalating West Asia tensions, stoking fears of inflation, especially among nations that rely on imported oil to meet energy demand.

Brent crude has surged to $118 per barrel following the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, limited storage facilities in producer countries, and attacks on oil and gas infrastructure and vessels.

The Indian market’s benchmark index, the BSE Sensex, crashed nearly 2,500 points on Monday morning to hit a low of 77,057, while the NSE Nifty50 fell more than 750 points to below the 23,700 level. Barring Coal India, 49 stocks in the Nifty50 pack were in the red, with IndiGo, Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel and Shriram Finance falling the most.

The market downturn echoed global trends, as a bloodbath across Asian indices was seen on Monday morning, with all major indices trading with losses of 5%–8%. South Korea’s Kospi has hit a lower circuit for the second time in four trading sessions. Dow futures are showing a 1,100-point decline, following the sell-off witnessed on Wall Street on Friday.

According to SBI Securities, higher energy prices (crude oil, natural gas and coal) are likely to translate into higher inflation in the coming months, along with an impact on economic activity across major oil consumers such as India, Japan, China, Korea and Southeast Asia. Given that India is a key importer of oil, higher crude prices pose a significant macroeconomic headwind for the country. This may exert pressure on inflation, currency stability and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment.

The brokerage added that the monthly US non-farm payroll data for February was a negative surprise, unexpectedly falling by 92,000, marking a significant labour market reversal against expected gains of 50,000–58,000. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%.