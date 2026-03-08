LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his slain father as supreme leader

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s supreme leader, but Trump has previously stated he has a dim view of Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump has derided the 56-year-old who has never been elected or appointed to a government position, as “a lightweight.”

“We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Axios last week.

“I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela,” Trump said, referring to the acting president in the South American country. Delcy Rodríguez took power in January after a U.S. military operation captured Nicolás Maduro and whisked him to the U.S. to face federal drug conspiracy charges.

Trump earlier on Sunday repeated that he expects to have a say in picking Iran’s next leader, warning that a new leader “is not going to last long” if the person doesn’t have his approval.