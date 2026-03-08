LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his slain father as supreme leader

As the war between the United States and Israel over Iran enters the tenth day, attacks continue across Iran and other countries in West Asia. Explosions were heard in various parts of the Iranian capital.
Khamenei successor: Iran's ruling clerics appointed the slain leader's son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader, defying threats from the United States and Israel to oppose him.
Trump, Starmer hold call: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump held a call on Sunday about the war in the Middle East, discussing about the latter's use of British air bases.
IDF reports first casualties: Israel's military said two of its soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon -- the first Israeli troops to have died since fighting flared with Iran's Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.
Several explosions were heard on Monday in the Qatari capital Doha as Iran continued its retaliatory strikes across the Gulf, according to reports by the AFP.
Doha has been targeted by waves of Iranian drones and missiles since Iran launched a sprawling retaliation campaign across the Gulf in the wake of the US and Israeli attacks against the Islamic republic.
Kuwait's defence ministry said the country's air defences were working to intercept a new missile and drone attack on the Gulf nation on Monday, as Iran continues its retaliatory strikes in its war with the United States and Israel.
"Kuwaiti air defenses are currently dealing with missile and hostile drone attacks," the ministry said.
On Sunday, Kuwait was targeted by seven missiles and five drones, according to figures released by authorities.
Stock markets in South Korea and Japan fell sharply in early trade on Monday after the US oil benchmark soared above $100 per barrel.
South Korea's Kospi was down 5.5 percent while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was off around 4.5 percent. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $108.25 per barrel.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s supreme leader, but Trump has previously stated he has a dim view of Mojtaba Khamenei.
Trump has derided the 56-year-old who has never been elected or appointed to a government position, as “a lightweight.”
“We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Axios last week.
“I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela,” Trump said, referring to the acting president in the South American country. Delcy Rodríguez took power in January after a U.S. military operation captured Nicolás Maduro and whisked him to the U.S. to face federal drug conspiracy charges.
Trump earlier on Sunday repeated that he expects to have a say in picking Iran’s next leader, warning that a new leader “is not going to last long” if the person doesn’t have his approval.
The United States said late Sunday that it was ordering embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran strikes the kingdom in retaliation for an attack by Washington and Israel.
The State Department said in a travel advisory it had "ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks."
Hezbollah on Monday said it was engaging Israeli forces who landed in eastern Lebanon by helicopter across the Syrian border, amid the new war between the Iran-backed militant group and Israel.
In a statement, the Lebanese group said it detected "the infiltration of approximately 15 Israeli enemy helicopters" from the Syrian side of the border in eastern Lebanon.
The group said its fighters "engaged the helicopters and the infiltrating force with appropriate weapons, and the confrontation" was ongoing.
Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday welcomed Iran's ruling clerics appointing their slain leader's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader, calling it a major blow for the Islamic republic's enemies as it fights a war with the United States and Israel.
"We congratulate the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership and people, on the selection of Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution at this important and pivotal juncture," the group said in a statement on Telegram.
It called his selection "a new victory for the Islamic Revolution and a resounding blow to the enemies of the Islamic Republic and the enemies of the nation".
Clashes broke out in eastern Lebanon on Monday after Israeli forces landed by helicopter on the Lebanese-Syrian border, state media reported.
"Fierce clashes are taking place... towards the outskirts of the town of Nabi Sheet to repel Israeli forces that carried out a landing by helicopters on the heights of the eastern mountain range towards the Lebanese-Syrian border and are trying to advance," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.
Two Hezbollah sources told AFP on condition of anonymity that an Israeli helicopter in the area was downed by the group.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed the war-related spike in oil prices as a "small price to pay" for removing the threat of Iran's nuclear program.
"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
A Hezbollah official told AFP on Monday it downed an Israeli helicopter in eastern Lebanon, amid the new war between the Iran-backed militant group and Israel.
"An Israeli helicopter was downed in the mountains east of Baalbek," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Several people were injured on Sunday in an Iranian drone attack on Bahrain's island of Sitra, the interior ministry said, as AFP journalists reported two loud explosions.
"As a result of the blatant Iranian aggression, injuries among citizens were reported, one of them serious, and a number of houses in Sitra were damaged as a result of an attack by drones," the ministry said.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards pledged allegiance on Sunday to the country's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, after he was appointed his father's successor by the Assembly of Experts.
"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps... is ready for complete obedience and self-sacrifice in carrying out the divine commands of the Guardian Jurist of the time, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei", the Guards said in a statement.
Iran's Assembly of Experts announced Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader on Sunday.
In a lengthy statement, the assembly said that "after careful and extensive studies... in today's extraordinary session, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (may Allah protect him) is appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts."
The military said in a statement that the headquarters struck in Teheran operated “the ballistic missile command, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) array, and other air force units.”
The army’s spokesman, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, said the headquarters were “destroyed.”
Israel has pounded Iran with widespread airstrikes for days, hitting more than 140 targets on Sunday alone, according to Defrin.
The US military on Sunday announced that a service member in Saudi Arabia had died after being wounded in an Iranian attack, the seventh American combat death since the war began.
US Central Command, which oversees American military forces in the Middle East, said in a statement that the service member died Saturday "from injuries received during the Iranian regime's initial attacks across the Middle East."
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his US and Iranian counterparts Sunday ahead of a trip to Cyprus aimed at reinforcing security during the US-Israeli war with Iran.
The first Western leader to speak with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian since the outbreak of the war, Macron said on X that he "stressed the need for Iran to immediately cease its strikes against countries in the region".
He also urged Iran to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he added. He gave no details of his conversation with US President Donald Trump.
The Israeli military said on Sunday it had killed three key commanders from the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in a strike on a hotel in Beirut, which it said left five Guards dead.
"Overnight, the Israeli Navy, directed by precise IDF intelligence, conducted a precise strike in Beirut, Lebanon, targeting five commanders from the IRGC's Lebanon Corps and Palestine Corps while they were meeting at a hotel in Beirut," the military said.
In a separate statement Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said "there is no safe place for the Iranian axis of evil anywhere in the Middle East -- not in Beirut and not anywhere else."
Israel's military chief warned on Sunday that the state of emergency in the country could last "much longer" as conflict wracked the Middle East.
"Israel has been under a state of emergency for two years; we must expect it to take much longer -- patience is required," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in video released by the military.