India to bear maximum brunt if Strait of Hormuz closure lasts longer: Moody's

MUMBAI: International rating agency Moody’s has warned that the continuing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz -- the key shipping passage that carries a fifth of crude oil and LNG to the world -- poses substantial risks to the global economy as it dislocated energy markets, and more so for India which will bear the maximum brunt of the blockade leading to significantly higher risks of a weaker rupee, higher inflation and widening current account deficit.

Stating that India stands out among large Asian economies that rely on Middle East crude, Moody’s senior analysts Madhavi Bokil and Elena Nadtotchi said, "costly energy imports would weaken the rupee, raise inflation, worsen the current account balance, and complicate monetary policy as well as fiscal management if they lead to expanded subsidies to help offset the economic shock."

On why the Hormuz closure matters, the report further said, "a prolonged disruption in navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, would likely trigger sustained supply shortages; prices averaging higher than $100/barrel for Brent (has already crossed $93 a barrel Friday), higher inflation; tighter financial conditions; and slower global growth."

However, they quickly added that they expect the conflict to be relatively short-lived and that safe navigation through the Strait will pick up again. Swift resolution of supply restrictions and current inventories would raise average Brent prices for 2026 only moderately, to $70-$80 in 2026 from $69 in 2025.

However, an adverse scenario analysis shows a sustained increase in crude prices to $100 or higher will exacerbate energy security concerns and economic strains.

“Significantly higher oil prices for a sustained period would strain energy importing regions, especially Europe and Asia. High energy prices would raise consumer prices and production costs globally, eroding household purchasing power and weighing on investment.

“Inflation risks could compel major central banks to even raise rates. The resulting tightening in financial conditions and increased uncertainty will crimp global growth,” they warned.