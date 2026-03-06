Adani Total Gas keeps CNG, domestic PNG prices unchanged; curbs supply for few industries

NEW DELHI: Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) has not raised prices of CNG and piped cooking gas supplied to households, even as it has imposed supply curbs on some large industrial consumers amid the escalating West Asia crisis affecting gas supplies, officials said on Friday.

A company official said about 70 per cent of ATGL's gas volumes are sourced domestically and supplied to CNG users and domestic kitchens (called piped natural gas (PNG)-domestic) customers.

Prices for these segments of vehicle owners and residential households remain unchanged.

ATGL, the city gas joint venture of the Adani Group and French energy major TotalEnergies, sources the remaining around 30 per cent of gas volumes through imported LNG.

This is supplied to commercial and industrial users.

As the escalating war halted movement of ships through Strait of Hormuz - the narrow sealane through which India gets a bulk of its crude oil and LNG supplies - the imported fuel segment has seen disruption.

Due to supply chain disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis, commercial and industrial customers have been asked to curtail consumption to 40 per cent of their contracted volumes, the official said.