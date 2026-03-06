India moves to secure cooking gas stock as West Asia crisis hits supplies

NEW DELHI: India has ordered refiners to ramp up liquefied petroleum gas output, aiming to avert a cooking gas shortage following supply disruptions linked to the war in West Asia.

In a directive from Thursday seen by AFP, the petroleum ministry asked refiners to ensure that propane and butane streams are utilised for LPG production to ensure families do not face any shortage in the coming weeks.

The measure comes as war in West Asia has heightened concerns over shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route.

India is the world's second-largest LPG buyer and purchases more than 90 per cent of its supply from West Asia, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

LPG is "an essential domestic fuel used by households for cooking across the country and uninterrupted supply... is necessary in the public interest", the order said.

Analysts say any shortfall in the essential fuel will hit tens of millions of homes across India -- the world's most populous nation and fastest-growing major economy.

On Tuesday, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought to ease concerns, saying the country had "sufficient energy reserves to deal with the ongoing situation".