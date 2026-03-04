West Asia war jitters: Is India’s cooking gas supply at risk?

Unlike crude oil, for which India maintains strategic reserves, LPG storage buffers are comparatively smaller and are designed primarily to manage routine fluctuations rather than prolonged geopolitical shocks. This structural feature makes the LPG supply chain more exposed to sustained logistical interruptions. If shipments from the Gulf are delayed or reduced for an extended period, replenishing domestic stocks could become challenging.

That said, officials and industry executives maintain that there is no immediate cause for alarm. Public sector oil marketing companies have indicated that they are closely monitoring cargo movements and inventory levels. Domestic LPG production from refineries and gas processing plants continues, and alternative sourcing options are being explored to cushion against potential supply gaps. India has diversified energy partnerships over the years, and while the Gulf remains central to LPG imports, suppliers in other regions, including the US and parts of Africa, can provide incremental volumes if required. The key constraint would be shipping availability and freight economics rather than a total absence of supply in global markets.

The more immediate impact of the West Asia conflict may be felt through prices rather than physical shortages. Rising crude oil benchmarks and elevated freight costs tend to push up the landed cost of LPG cargoes. If high prices persist, the government may face difficult decisions regarding subsidies and retail pricing. For households, especially in lower-income segments, any sharp increase in cooking gas prices can strain monthly budgets. Historically, the government has intervened to stabilise retail LPG rates in times of volatility, but doing so places additional pressure on public finances.

Another factor to watch is demand dynamics within India. LPG consumption typically rises during certain seasons and in rural areas where it has replaced traditional fuels under clean cooking initiatives. A sudden spike in demand combined with shipping disruptions could tighten local availability in some regions, even if national stocks appear adequate on paper. Distribution logistics within the country also play a role; bottlenecks at ports or in inland transport networks could amplify the perception of scarcity.