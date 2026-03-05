LIVE | West Asia conflict: UN declares 'major humanitarian crisis'; Dubai residents get 'potential missile threat' alerts

Iraqi Kurdish authorities said on Friday that oil production at an oil field operated by US firm HKN Energy has been halted following an attack.

A security source told AFP the attack was carried out with two drones the previous day.

The natural resources ministry in the northern Kurdistan region said in a statement that an "outlaw group in Iraq launched a terrorist attack on the HKN oil field in the Sarsang area" in Dohuk province, damaging the field and "halting production".