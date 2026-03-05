LIVE | West Asia conflict: UN declares 'major humanitarian crisis'; Dubai residents get 'potential missile threat' alerts

Top developments
The raging Iran war, which has spread across the Middle East and beyond, entered its seventh day Friday after Israeli forces announced a "next phase" in the conflict and bombed Beirut's southern suburbs.
Major humanitarian emergency: The UN had declared the crisis in the Middle East a major humanitarian emergency, stressing the need for an immediate response.
'Plenty of oil': International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol sought Friday to tamp down fears of a global oil crisis after prices spiked because of the Middle East war, saying there was "plenty of oil in the market."
Azerbaijan evacuating diplomats: Azerbaijan said it was withdrawing diplomatic staff from Iran, a day after Iranian drones targeted an airport and a school in an Azerbaijani border region.
Trump wants to be involved in picking Iran’s next leader: The U.S. president called Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of the late supreme leader who is a possible candidate for the post, “unacceptable” and “a lightweight.”
Iran death toll: The death toll in Iran from the ongoing war with the United States and Israel has reached at least 1,230 people, an Iranian government agency said Thursday.
Iraqi Kurdish authorities said on Friday that oil production at an oil field operated by US firm HKN Energy has been halted following an attack.
A security source told AFP the attack was carried out with two drones the previous day.
The natural resources ministry in the northern Kurdistan region said in a statement that an "outlaw group in Iraq launched a terrorist attack on the HKN oil field in the Sarsang area" in Dohuk province, damaging the field and "halting production".
Iran's army said on Friday it had attacked US bases in Kuwait and vowed that it would press on with further strikes.
"Over the past few hours, various types of destructive drones of the Army's ground forces have targeted American military bases in Kuwait in large numbers," the army said, according to Iranian state TV.
"These attacks will continue in the coming hours."
International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol sought Friday to tamp down fears of a global oil crisis after prices spiked because of the war in the Middle East, saying there was "plenty of oil in the market."
Addressing reporters in Brussels, Birol said "logistical disruption" from the conflict was "creating challenges for many countries," but insisted: "There is no shortage of oil globally."
The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday it had declared the crisis in the Middle East a major humanitarian emergency, stressing the need for an immediate response.
"UNHCR has declared the escalating crisis in the Middle East as a major humanitarian emergency requiring an immediate response across the region," Ayaki Ito, the agency's emergency chief and its cross-regional refugee coordinator, told reporters in Geneva.
The World Health Organization said its global health emergencies logistics hub in Dubai was resuming operations on Friday after a pause caused by the war in the Middle East.
"One of our most immediate concerns is the disruption of humanitarian health supply chains. After a temporary pause, WHO’s Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics is today resuming operations," Hanan Balkhy, the UN health agency's Eastern Mediterranean regional chief, told a press conference in Geneva, speaking from Cairo.
Azerbaijan said on Friday it was withdrawing diplomatic staff from neighbouring Iran, a day after Iranian drones targeted an airport and a school in an Azerbaijani border region.
"Azerbaijan is evacuating its diplomatic personnel from Iran. The process applies to both the embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Tabriz," Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, adding: "Work in this direction is currently underway."
Israel struck a building on a main thoroughfare of the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on Friday, state media said, without prior warning.
The strike targeted the tenth floor of an office building near two shelters for displaced people, an AFP photographer said.
Rescuers removed at least one body and were gathering human remains, the photographer said.
Kuwait's defence ministry said early on Friday that 67 army personnel have been injured since the beginning of Iran's retaliation campaign -- the highest number by far of any Gulf military.
"Sixty-seven Kuwaiti military personnel have been injured" since the beginning of the attacks, according to Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, the defence ministry spokesman.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned on Friday that "a humanitarian disaster is looming" as a result of Israeli evacuation orders that are causing a massive displacement of the population.
"The humanitarian and political consequences of this displacement could be unprecedented," the premier told foreign ambassadors.
The United Nations rights chief stressed Friday the need for "transparent and impartial investigations" into an alleged deadly strike on a school in Iran, urging Washington to move "very quickly" with its announced probe.
"What we have asked for is obviously prompt, transparent and impartial investigations, which we understand has been announced by the United States of America," Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva, stressing that "we need this to happen very quickly and we need to also make sure that there is accountability as well as redress for the victims".
The United Nations rights chief called on Friday for cool heads to prevail in the Middle East and urged the warring sides to pull back and give peace a chance.
"The world urgently needs to see steps to contain and extinguish this blaze -- but instead we are only seeing more inflammatory, bellicose rhetoric, more bombings, more destruction, killings and escalation, that fuels it further," Volker Turk told reporters.
"I urge the states involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate, to give peace a chance. And on other states to call clearly on those involved to pull back. Cool heads must prevail if we are to prevent further terror and devastation for civilians."
The Israeli military on Friday said it had started a new "wave of strikes" against Iran-backed Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
"The IDF is now striking Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh area in Beirut," the military said, using the Arabic name for the area.
The United States is not in a position to provide enough missiles to the Gulf states and Ukraine to defend themselves, European defence and space commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Friday.
He said following the US-Israel war on Iran, "Americans really will not be able to provide enough of those missiles, both for the Gulf countries, for American army itself and also for Ukrainian needs".
Several blasts were heard over Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv on Friday, AFP journalists reported, after the military said it had detected new missiles launched from Iran towards the country.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said.
Residents of Dubai received an Emirati interior ministry alert on their phones on Friday urging them to shelter from potential missile threats, AFP correspondents reported, as Iran pressed on with its Gulf retaliation campaign.
"Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors and open areas," the alert read.
Sri Lanka has taken in more than 200 Iranian sailors after a US torpedo strike on an Iranian warship near its southern coast earlier this week.
The crew from the Iranian vessel IRIS Bushehr were brought ashore on Thursday and are being housed at a military camp near Colombo after the ship reported engine trouble and sought port entry.
The request came after another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was hit by a US torpedo off Sri Lanka’s southern coast on Wednesday, killing at least 84 sailors and leaving dozens missing.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the decision to shelter the sailors was a humanitarian one, stressing that saving lives remained the country’s priority despite escalating tensions in West Asia.
President Donald Trump said Thursday it would be a "waste of time" currently to consider sending US ground troops into Iran, NBC News reported, dismissing the Iranian foreign minister's warning that such a move would spell disaster for invaders.
"It's a waste of time. They've lost everything. They've lost their navy. They've lost everything they can lose," he told NBC by telephone, adding that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's earlier remark that Iran was ready for a US or Israeli ground invasion was a "wasted comment."
Trump also indicated he is keen to see Iran's leadership structure removed and that "we want to go in and clean out everything" quickly.
"We don't want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period," he said. He added that he had ideas for a new leader but declined to name anyone.
Trump said earlier he would "have to be involved" in the appointment of Iran's next leader after US-Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei when the conflict began on Saturday.
Heavy attacks were reported in Tehran on Friday after Israel said it was hitting "regime infrastructure" in a "new phase" of the war it launched with the US against Iran.
Pir Hossein Kolivand, president of the organisation, said the strikes had hit 3,643 civilian sites, including 3,090 homes. He added that 528 commercial and service centres, 14 medical or pharmaceutical facilities, and nine Red Crescent facilities were also damaged.
Kolivand said most of the strikes targeted “densely populated residential areas.”
Iran is fully prepared for a “prolonged war” and could soon deploy advanced weapons not yet used in the conflict, according to a spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as reported by Al Jazeera.
In a statement, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said Iran’s adversaries should expect “painful blows” in the next wave of attacks.
“Iran’s new initiatives and weapons are on the way,” he said, adding that these technologies have not yet been deployed on a large scale.
Donald Trump has pushed back against Iranian claims that the country is prepared for a potential ground invasion by US and Israeli forces.
Speaking to NBC News, the US president dismissed the warning as “a waste of time,” adding that Iran had already suffered major military losses.
“They’ve lost everything. They’ve lost their Navy. They’ve lost everything they can lose,” Trump said.
His remarks came in response to comments by Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of Iran, who told NBC that a ground invasion would be a “big disaster” for the US and Israel. “We are confident that we can confront them,” Araghchi said.
In the phone interview, Trump also spoke about influencing Iran’s political future, saying the US wanted leadership in Tehran that would not take years to rebuild the country’s military capabilities.
“We want to go in and clean out everything,” he said. “We don’t want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period.”
“We want them to have a good leader,” Trump added, without naming any specific individuals.
Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of Iran, has said his country is prepared for a potential ground invasion by the United States.
In an interview with NBC, Araghchi said Tehran was ready if Washington chose to deploy troops on the ground, declaring, “We are waiting for your ground troops.”
His remarks come as analysts warn that the US could intensify its military operations against Iran in the coming days. However, it remains unclear whether any escalation would involve deploying ground forces in an effort to topple the leadership in Tehran.
A US military investigation has found that American forces were likely responsible for a missile strike on an Iranian girls’ school that reportedly killed 165 children, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
Citing two US officials, Reuters said investigators believe US forces probably carried out the attack, though the probe has not yet reached a final conclusion and further details of the investigation were not immediately available.
The elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, was struck on Saturday by either US or Israeli missile fire. Ali Bahreini, Iran’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, initially said 150 students were killed in the attack, a figure that was later revised to 165.
Iran held a mass funeral ceremony this week for the schoolgirls and staff who died in the strike.
Under international humanitarian law, deliberately targeting civilian structures such as schools or hospitals is considered a war crime.
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards announced a wave of missile launches on the Israeli commercial hub of Tel Aviv on Friday, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.
"Missiles headed toward Tel Aviv," IRNA said, reporting a Guards statement on "a combined missile and drone attack... targeting locations in the heart of Tel Aviv".
The US military said it struck an Iranian vessel, described as a “drone carrier,” which is now on fire.
“US forces aren’t holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X, as the joint US-Israeli military attack on Iran enters its seventh day.
CENTCOM described the drone carrier as “roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier.” It remains unclear where the attack was carried out, according to the post.
A video of the attack, shared by CENTCOM, shows the purported Iranian vessel engulfed in thick smoke after being hit by US forces.
U.S. forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/WyA4fniZck— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026
Israel targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, saying it was "striking Hezbollah infrastructure".
The Israeli military had earlier issued an unprecedented evacuation warning for the entire area -- "save your lives and evacuate your residences immediately".
The Israeli warning that preceded the strikes sent people fleeing from the area, with massive traffic jams on the outskirts of the suburbs as people fired guns in the air, urging residents to leave as soon as possible.
CBS, the American broadcaster, is citing anonymous government sources to report that the US is evacuating its embassy in Kuwait.
The embassy had already been shut after it had been targeted in an Iranian strike. The US embassy in Riyadh and the US consulate in Dubai have also been targeted.
Hegseth has also pushed back on criticisms that the US and Israel have created regional instability, saying “nothing could be further from the truth”.
Countries including the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are saying, “‘We’ll shoot with you, we’ll fly with you, we’ll defend with you'”, the defence secretary claimed.
“It’s firming up the unity of the resistance,” he said, adding of the war’s scope: “This idea that it’s expanding … it’s actually simplifying in a number of ways.”
Iran’s government has condemned a US and Israeli strike on the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran.
In a post on X, Iranian officials said a strike hit the 12,000-seat stadium at the complex, describing it as a site deeply embedded in the country’s collective memory.
Iran’s sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, visited the site and called the attack a violation of international law and the Olympic Charter, urging global accountability.
Iran said the stadium was heavily damaged in the strike. The United States and Israel have not commented on the claim.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the United States has both the resources and the determination to sustain its military campaign against Iran.
Speaking about the conflict, Hegseth said Iran was miscalculating if it believed the United States could not maintain the operation.
“Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this – which is a really bad miscalculation,” he said.
“Our munitions are full up and our will is iron-clad, which means our timeline is ours to control,” he said.
“The dumb politically correct wars of the past are the opposite of what we are doing here,” he added.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Iran was hoping that “we can’t sustain this”, adding that this was a mistaken assessment on the part of Tehran.
“We’ve got no shortage of will … we’ve got no shortage of munitions,” he said, addressing a media briefing on the US-Israel war on Iran.
“Our capabilities: We’ve only just started … and we have no shortage of authorities,” he added.
The US House of Representatives rejected an effort to stop President Donald Trump’s war on Iran and require that any hostilities against Iran be authorised by Congress, backing the Republican president’s military campaign on the sixth day of the expanding conflict.
The vote was 219 to 212 in the House, where Trump’s fellow Republicans control a narrow majority of seats.
A similar measure was voted down yesterday in the US Senate.
The president has now turned his gaze towards Cuba.
“We want to finish this one first, but that will be just a question of time,” he said of Cuba, adding that people are “going to be going back to Cuba”.
“Hopefully not to stay … we don’t want to make it so nice that you stay,” he said. “But some people probably do want to stay. They love Cuba so much.”
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his government would soon take action to "reduce pressure on oil," after prices spiked due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.
"Further action to reduce pressure on oil is imminent and the oil seems to have pretty much stabilized. We had it very low but I had to take this little detour if it's ok with everybody?" he said at a White House event.
He referenced having earlier taken "decisive action" by "offering political risk insurance for tankers transiting into the Gulf."
The US president has called on Iranian diplomats at embassies around the world to defect and seek asylum.
Trump also repeated his earlier offer-cum-threat to commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, asking them to step down: If they did, they would get complete immunity, he said; if they didn’t, they would be killed.
The Air France plane was supposed to pick up citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates.
But before it could get to the UAE, it had to turn around amid missile fire, the country’s Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health reports that 123 people have been killed and 683 wounded in Israeli strikes since Monday.
The figure has climbed since just before 16:00 GMT, when the ministry reported the death toll surpassing 100 people.
Citing emergency services, Haaretz is reporting damage to multiple buildings across central Israel amid a renewed wave of Iranian strikes.
Journalists at AFP, meanwhile, reported the sound of two waves of simultaneous explosions in Tel Aviv shortly after 21:00 GMT.
Sirens continued to ring in Tel Aviv, central Israel and the occupied West Bank, Haaretz said.
An Israeli strike targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut late Thursday, according to Lebanese state media, following an Israeli evacuation warning.
AFPTV footage showed a plume of smoke rising from the site in Lebanon, which was drawn into the Middle East war on Monday when the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader.
The Israeli military said late Thursday it had detected new missiles launched from Iran towards Israel and the country's defence systems were operating to intercept them.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said.
A limited number of Iranians are quietly fleeing into Turkiye, where they can remain for up to three months without a visa, Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports.
Families lugging bags and suitcases entered checkpoints along the shared 530 kilometre (330 mile) border Thursday, where they lamented their friends and relatives back home.
“This is our country, our home,” one Iranian man told Al Jazeera. “My family is there, my daughter is there, my mother is there, my father is there. We are just normal people.”
“I’m really sorry for all the world, not just my country,” he said. “In war, there is no safety for [anyone].”
Others told Al Jazeera that US-Israel bombing campaigns were targeting schools and medical facilities, a reality that has been verified by international bodies such as the WHO and independent reporting.
Another man seeking refuge said ongoing strikes have become “normalised”.
“They’ve grown used to it,” he said of his fellow Iranians. “What once felt hard has become part of everyday life.”
The White House press secretary says the administration will work with the Senate to confirm Mullin to replace Noem “as quickly as possible.”
Karoline Leavitt said Mullin was “extraordinarily qualified” for the post. She added that Trump was “grateful” to Noem for “helping usher in the most secure border in American history.”
“President Trump’s immigration agenda is keeping our borders secure and deporting illegal alien criminals from our country, and it will continue without interruption,” Leavitt said in a post on X.
A drone attack has struck an oilfield operated by a US firm in Dohuk in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, causing a fire, security sources said.
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has locked horns with US President Donald Trump over the war on Iran, has also criticised the Israeli escalation in Lebanon that has displaced thousands of people.
“I just spoke with the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, about the serious situation in Beirut and the rest of the country,” Sanchez wrote on X. “The Lebanese people can count on our total support and humanitarian assistance for the thousands of displaced people. Enough with the escalations. No more destruction. No to war.”
Markwayne Mullin, a close ally of Donald Trump and a Republican senator from Oklahoma, is set to take over the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on an acting basis as his nomination for the post remains pending under federal rules governing executive branch vacancies.
Mullin, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for several years before being elected to the United States Senate in November 2022, has been one of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill and a frequent intermediary between the White House and congressional Republicans. He has often relied on his longstanding House ties while working with former colleagues as Republicans negotiated the party’s sweeping tax and border security law last year.
If confirmed, Mullin would take charge of the third-largest department in the federal government, which plays a central role in implementing Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.
He assumes the role at a crucial moment for that agenda. Immigration enforcement during the first year of Trump’s administration was largely characterised by high-profile operations designed for social media, often led by Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who reported directly to then department chief Kristi Noem.
Noem herself frequently participated in those operations, accompanying officers during field missions when arrests were carried out.
Rome is temporarily closing its embassy in Tehran and moving staff to Azerbaijan, Italy's foreign minister said Thursday.
"We have decided for security reasons to temporarily close our embassy in Tehran, and move the personnel to Baku," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told journalists at the Senate.
His spokesman confirmed the closure to AFP but stressed Italy "has not broken off diplomatic relations".
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Saturday, prompting it to retaliate across the region.
Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that several explosions were heard in Tehran on Thursday morning.
Amjad Hussein Panahi, head of the political bureau of the Komala Party of Kurdistan, says that he believes “the Iranian regime” will soon come to an end.
“The Iranian regime needs time to collapse, and we, as part of the Women’s Revolution for a Free Life, are working towards that with other nations,” Panahi told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview.
“The regime is crumbling before the international community and is breathing its last. In my view, the Iranian regime will not last much longer.”
Pahani told Al Jazeera that “so far, our political program, as part of the coalition of Iranian Kurdish parties, does not include any separatist projects.”
He also laid out what his party is striving for: “we want our rights guaranteed in a decentralized Iran that ensures the rights of Kurds, Baloch, Arabs, Persians, and all other groups. We want an end to executions, and we want to study in our language and remain on our land within a free and democratic Iran where everyone feels safe.”
He said that the party has not received backing from the US, but “that the results will be greater and more welcome” should it join them in “an uprising to liberate our people from the oppressive Iranian regime.”
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has warned the country is in a “state of near-emergency” economically as the Middle East war threatens to drive up prices.
Speaking at an event at a military academy, Sisi said the conflict could have serious repercussions for Egypt’s economy, particularly through rising inflation.
“The current crisis might have some repercussions on prices”, he said, warning that traders accused of price gouging could face military courts.
Although Egypt has not been directly involved in the US and Israeli war on Iran, the conflict has disrupted trade routes and heightened economic pressures across the region.
Sisi also warned the conflict could affect traffic through the Suez Canal, a major source of foreign currency for Egypt, as shipping companies reroute vessels away from the region.
He said Egypt was making “sincere and honest mediation efforts to stop the war”.
rump said he is appointing Noem to serve as his “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas” as he announced her ouster from DHS.
Trump is gathering with the leaders of 11 Latin American countries for a “Shield” summit on Saturday at his golf club in Doral, Florida.
The name of the gathering is supposed to reflect Trump’s vision for U.S. national security strategy to put a greater emphasis on the Western Hemisphere, as he looks to leverage U.S. military and intelligence assets unseen in the region since the end of the Cold War.
Noem, speaking in Nashville, confirmed she will be at the summit and that Trump will announce “a big agreement” that will detail “how we’re going to go after cartels and drug trafficking in the entire Western Hemisphere.”
“Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas,” Noem wrote on X.
She added that she looked forward to working with top administration officials “to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren.”
She also said that, during her tenure, the department “delivered the MOST secure border in American history” and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had “delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate.”
The post followed Noem making no mention of being ousted during a more than 30-minute address and question-and-answer session at a law enforcement event in Nashville.
Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. @SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and…— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 5, 2026
The Middle East conflict will have “immediate repercussions” for European Union security with an increased threat of terrorism, serious and organised crime as well as violent extremism and cyberattacks, European police body Europol has told Spanish news agency EFE.
Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth said he expected to see more cyberattacks against European infrastructure and an increase in online fraud using increasingly sophisticated AI and exploiting the flurry of information swirling about the conflict online, EFE reported.
Groups linked to Iran could seek to carry out “destabilising activities” within the EU, he added, referring to groups linked to the so-called Axis of Resistance, the network of anti-US and Israeli militias in countries including Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. These could include terrorist attacks, intimidation campaigns, terrorist financing and cybercrime.
“The level of terrorist threat and violent extremism in EU territory is considered high,” he told the news agency.
The terror threat could be heightened by individuals acting alone or small cells acting on their own initiative, he said.
“The rapid spread of polarising content on the internet can accelerate short-term radicalisation processes among diaspora communities within the EU and other individuals,” he said.
Hezbollah says it fired a missile barrage at the Naftali base west of Lake Tiberias, in northern Israel.
In a statement, the group said the attack took place at about 18:45 GMT (8:45pm local time), describing it as a response to what it called Israeli strikes on Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.
In a separate statement, Hezbollah said it also targeted a gathering of Israeli army vehicles at a site in the town of Markaba in southern Lebanon.
The group said the attack on the vehicles took place at about 15:00 GMT (5:00pm local time).
Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, deputy prime minister and defence minister, has held a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The two discussed “the most important developments on the regional scene, and the blatant attacks that the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with a number of brotherly countries, were subjected to in the past few days”, said Dubai Media Office in a post on social media.
“Both sides condemned the heinous attacks that represent a clear violation of international covenants, the sovereignty of states, and the security and safety of their peoples.”
In addition, “both sides affirmed the two countries’ right to take all measures deemed necessary to protect their capabilities and ensure the safety of all who live on the soil of the two countries,” concluded the post.
Noem’s agency, the Department of Homeland Security, has also been shut down for 20 days, although much of the employees are continuing to work, albeit without pay.
Iran has fired waves of missiles and drones at the American-allied Gulf country since the start of the war. Six American soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday.
Israel's military chief said Thursday that more than 60 percent of Iran's ballistic missile launchers and 80 percent of its air-defence systems have been destroyed in the ongoing US-Israeli campaign against the Islamic republic.
"We have neutralised and destroyed more than 60 percent of the ballistic missile launchers," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a televised statement.
He added that Israel had also destroyed 80 percent of Iran's air defence systems and had "achieved almost complete air superiority in the skies of Iran".
Israel's military chief said Thursday he had ordered troops to expand the area under Israeli control in southern Lebanon, as the country's ongoing operation against Hezbollah intensified.
"We are striking with force, on the front line and deeper in Lebanon. I instructed Israeli army forces to move forward and deepen the line of control along the border, while establishing positions at key points in southern Lebanon," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during a televised address.
Israel's military chief on Thursday said the US-Israeli campaign against Iran was entering its next stage, with operations aimed at further dismantling the Islamic republic's military capabilities.
"We are now moving to the next phase of the operation. In this phase, we will further dismantle the regime and its military capabilities. We have additional surprises ahead which I do not intend to disclose," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a televised statement.
The Israeli military on Thursday warned residents of three villages in Lebanon's eastern Beqaa region to evacuate immediately.
"Urgent warning to the residents of the Beqaa region, specifically the residents of the villages and towns of Douris, Brital, and Majdaloun: Hezbollah's activities in the area are forcing the IDF (Israeli military) to operate forcefully against it in order to target its military infrastructure," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.
"To ensure your safety, we urge you to evacuate the area immediately and head west."