US investigators believe American forces may have struck Iranian girls’ school; probe ongoing: Report

US military investigators believe it is likely that American forces were responsible for a strike on a girls’ school in southern Iran that reportedly killed scores of children, but the investigation has not reached a final conclusion, Reuters reported citing two US officials.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the assessment remains preliminary and could change if new evidence emerges that absolves the United States or points to another party.

The strike hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab, southern Iran, on Saturday, the first day of coordinated US and Israeli attacks on the country. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said the attack killed 150 students, though the toll has not been independently verified by International media outlets.

Reuters said it could not determine further details of the investigation, including the type of munition used, the circumstances surrounding the strike, or the reasons the school may have been hit.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged on Wednesday that the military was examining the incident. “We’re investigating that. We, of course, never target civilian targets,” he said at a briefing.