US House votes down bid to rein in Trump's Iran war powers

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Thursday rejected an effort to curb Donald Trump's authority to wage war against Iran, as the president faces fierce criticism over launching the conflict without seeking approval from Congress.

Lawmakers voted down a bipartisan resolution led by Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna that would have required Trump to obtain congressional authorisation before continuing military operations against Tehran.

The measure fell short by 212 votes to 219, a day after the Senate rejected a similar effort, underscoring Congress's limited appetite -- particularly among Republicans -- for confronting the White House in the early days of the conflict.

Even if had passed both chambers, Trump would have been able to veto the legislation -- a step that would have required two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override, an almost impossible threshold in the current Congress.

The vote came less than a week after the United States and Israel began a sweeping military campaign against Iran, targeting missile facilities, naval assets and other infrastructure.

The strikes have already killed senior Iranian government officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and triggered retaliatory attacks across the region.

The conflict has also claimed American lives: six US servicemembers were killed in a strike on a US base in Kuwait, intensifying pressure on lawmakers to weigh in on a war that Congress has not explicitly authorized.

Democrats -- who are expected to push for further votes -- argue the administration has offered shifting explanations for the campaign and has failed to demonstrate that Iran posed an imminent threat requiring immediate military action.