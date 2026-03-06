MIB halts TV news TRP ratings for four weeks to curb ‘sensational’ West Asia war coverage

NEW DELHI: Flagging concerns over “unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content” about the ongoing Iran-United States-Israel conflict aired by some television news channels, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Friday decided to temporarily suspend Television Rating Points (TRPs).

The ministry directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to withhold TRPs for at least four weeks in “public interest”.

Sources said the move was aimed at preventing exaggerated and overdramatic coverage of the situation in West Asia that could cause anxiety among the public.

They added that the ministry would continue monitoring war coverage during the four weeks and, if required, extend the suspension.

“The ministry of information and broadcasting has observed that amidst the Israel-Iran conflict, certain TV news channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in affected areas or residing in the affected areas,” read a “direction” sent to chief executive officer (CEO), BARC Nakul Chopra.