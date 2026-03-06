MIB halts TV news TRP ratings for four weeks to curb ‘sensational’ West Asia war coverage
NEW DELHI: Flagging concerns over “unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content” about the ongoing Iran-United States-Israel conflict aired by some television news channels, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Friday decided to temporarily suspend Television Rating Points (TRPs).
The ministry directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to withhold TRPs for at least four weeks in “public interest”.
Sources said the move was aimed at preventing exaggerated and overdramatic coverage of the situation in West Asia that could cause anxiety among the public.
They added that the ministry would continue monitoring war coverage during the four weeks and, if required, extend the suspension.
“The ministry of information and broadcasting has observed that amidst the Israel-Iran conflict, certain TV news channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in affected areas or residing in the affected areas,” read a “direction” sent to chief executive officer (CEO), BARC Nakul Chopra.
Notbaly, the Union government had issued policy guidelines for television rating agencies in India in 2014 for TRPs, and BARC is a TV rating agency registered under those guidelines.
Clause 24.2 of the guidelines prescribes that the company shall be required to comply with any orders, regulations, directions and guidelines issued by the ministry on such occasions.
“In the public interest, the MIB hereby directs M/s BARC to immediately withhold the TRP for news channels for a period of four weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier,” said the ministry.
BARC is a joint industry body founded by organisations representing Indian broadcasters (IBDF), advertisers (ISA), and advertising and media agencies (AAAI). It is touted as the world’s largest television measurement science industry body and analyses viewership habits of over 210 million TV households (891 million TV viewers).