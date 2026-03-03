'Clearly in favour of an early end to conflict': MEA voices concern over Iran war

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday called for an immediate end to the escalating conflict in Iran and the wider West Asia region, warning that prolonged instability threatens Indian lives, economic interests and regional stability.
“India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.
India first expressed concern when hostilities began on Feb. 28.
“We had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” the spokesperson said.
Jaiswal said the conflict had widened in recent days.
“We have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” he said.
The spokesperson said the stakes were particularly high given the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf. Nearly one crore Indian citizens live and work across the region, making their safety and well-being a key concern for the government. “Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them,” he said.
Beyond the diaspora, India’s economic interests are closely tied to the region. “Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy,” Jaiswal said, adding that India is “firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping,” particularly after some Indian nationals were killed or went missing in recent days in such incidents.
Expressing grief over the casualties, Jaiswal said, “already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard.”
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said India’s diplomatic and consular machinery had been fully activated.
He said Indian embassies and consulates in affected countries are “in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate,” and have extended assistance to those stranded by the conflict. “They will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict,” he added.
At the highest political level, India is maintaining engagement with leaders in West Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held discussions with counterparts in the region, while officials remain in contact with governments in the Gulf and other key partners.
“Government will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest,” Jaiswal said, reiterating that diplomacy remains the only sustainable path to restoring stability.