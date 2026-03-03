'Clearly in favour of an early end to conflict': MEA voices concern over Iran war

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday called for an immediate end to the escalating conflict in Iran and the wider West Asia region, warning that prolonged instability threatens Indian lives, economic interests and regional stability.

“India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

India first expressed concern when hostilities began on Feb. 28.

“We had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” the spokesperson said.

Jaiswal said the conflict had widened in recent days.

“We have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” he said.

The spokesperson said the stakes were particularly high given the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf. Nearly one crore Indian citizens live and work across the region, making their safety and well-being a key concern for the government. “Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them,” he said.