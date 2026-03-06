Gulf allies complain US didn't notify them of Iran attacks and ignored their warnings, sources say

CAIRO: The Trump administration is confronting mounting discontent from allies in the Persian Gulf who have complained they were not given adequate time to prepare for the torrent of Iranian drones and missiles bombarding their countries in retaliation for strikes launched by the US and Israel.

Officials from two Gulf countries said their governments were disappointed in the way the US has handled the war, particularly the initial attack on Iran last Saturday.

They said their countries were not given advance notice of the US-Israeli attack and complained the US had ignored their warnings that the war would have devastating consequences for the entire region.

One of the officials said that Gulf countries were frustrated and even angry that the US military has not defended them enough.

He said there is belief in the region that the operation has focused on defending Israel and American troops, while leaving Gulf countries to protect themselves and said that his country's stock of interceptors was "rapidly depleting."

Like others in this story, the Gulf officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing a confidential diplomatic matter.

The governments of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain did not respond to requests for comment.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in response: "Iran's retaliatory ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90% because Operation Epic Fury is crushing their ability to shoot these weapons or produce more."

"President Trump is in close contact with all of our regional partners, and the terrorist Iranian regime's attacks on its neighbors prove how imperative it was that President Trump eliminate this threat to our country and our allies," Kelly added.

The Pentagon did not respond.