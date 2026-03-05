Iran strike sparks Bahrain refinery blaze while Gulf under fire

MANAMA: An Iranian missile strike on Thursday sparked a blaze at Bahrain's main state-owned oil refinery as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf for the sixth day.

Some Western embassy staff in Riyadh were meanwhile told to shelter in place, diplomatic sources said, following an attack on the US embassy compound earlier this week.

The war in the Middle East has engulfed the otherwise stable Gulf region as Iran retaliates against US and Israeli strikes that killed its supreme leader, launching attacks on Israel, the wider region and beyond.

At least 13 people have been killed in the Gulf, including seven civilians, since Iran began its strikes on Saturday. Washington said six US servicemen were killed, including four in Kuwait.

A fire broke out at Bahrain's Bapco Energies refinery following the Iranian attack but was later contained, the kingdom's communications centre said.

There were no reported injuries from the strike at the refinery on the island of Sitra and operations continued, the government media arm added.

Earlier, Britain said it was temporarily withdrawing some embassy staff and their dependents from Bahrain due to the security situation.

A witness said the diplomatic quarter in the Saudi capital Riyadh had been closed off after some Western embassy staff in Riyadh were told to shelter in place, diplomatic sources told AFP.

The witness and diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive security matter.

On Thursday evening residents in Abu Dhabi reported hearing a series of loud explosions and authorities said air defences were responding to a missile threat.

Air defences also confronted a missile threat in the emirate of Fujairah, home to a major port where Iranian attacks have already targeted an oil storage and trading hub.