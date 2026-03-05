War worries: From Shia cleric’s son to TV reporter, UP families fear for kin in Iran and Israel

LUCKNOW: The son, sister and other family members of Maulana Kalbe Jawad, a prominent religious leader of the Shia community in Lucknow, are currently stranded in Iran as the West Asia conflict reverberates through the region.

“My sister, nephew and younger son are currently in Iran. Many of our family members live there. My son Kalbe Ahmad has been studying in Iran for a long time. The city of Qom, where he lives, has been hit by missiles. But thankfully, he is safe,” Jawad said.

The cleric added that his son had been in Iran for almost six years, while his nephew had been living there for around a decade and a half.

Expressing anguish over the ongoing strife in the region, Jawad sought action against Israel and the United States through the United Nations. He alleged that attacks on schools had killed more than 100 children.

“Our government claims to oppose terrorism. Whoever America labels a terrorist, we also start calling them terrorists. We don’t have our own independent stand,” he said.

The cleric claimed that the Indian government had accepted US president Donald Trump as its master. “When Trump said stop buying oil from Russia, the response was ‘Yes sir’. This shows that we have moved from British slavery to American slavery,” he asserted.

Ravish Zaidi, a resident of Lucknow, works as a reporter for an Iranian state television channel in Tehran.

His father, Amir Abbas Zaidi, said Ravish had been in Iran for around 17 years and expressed concern over the worsening situation.

“Just 15 days ago, he suffered a heart attack and underwent open heart surgery. He returned home only three days ago after being discharged from the hospital. Now suddenly the war has started, which has increased our worry,” Zaidi said.

He said they speak on the phone regularly, but the sound of explosions could often be heard during the calls.