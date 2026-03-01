'Far from home': Keralites in West Asia caught in turmoil after Iran retaliates against US-Israel strikes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of Malayali families across the Gulf found themselves bracing for uncertainty amid sirens and sleepless nights after Iran retaliated against joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran by targeting American military bases across West Asia.

Keralites in West Asia described waking up to tremors, missile interceptions, and frantic phone calls from worried relatives back home.

“In just a day, everything changed from normal. I saw a missile being intercepted. We heard sirens, but there was no clear information,” said Aadithya, an Alappuzha native residing in Bahrain, where US military installations are located close to civilian areas.

“All we could hear were loud sounds. Immediately, my family from Kerala started calling. We began storing food and essentials,” he said.

Notably, US base camps and residential areas are not far apart. “You realise how close you are to something much bigger. Even if nothing hits you directly, the fear is enough,” he added.

In Qatar, residents near the Al Udeid Air Base reported early morning tremors after Iran reportedly targeted US military positions. A Malayali healthcare worker living in Fereej Bin Mahmoud said she woke up to her building shaking.

“It was early in the morning. We felt the tremor, and then messages started pouring in. At the hospital, we are working extra hours. Everyone is on alert. I have charged my power bank, packed a few essentials and kept them ready. We keep getting alerts,” she said.

A crew member working with an international airline said many people are stranded in different locations as airports remain closed.

“There were strikes on Saturday till 11.30 pm and again close to midnight on Sunday. It was peaceful for a few hours. We have been advised to keep a packed bag on standby in case of an emergency. Now, there is panic all around. Many of the crew are in various locations and have been asked to remain wherever they are until situations improve,” she said.