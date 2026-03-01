World leaders react cautiously to US, Israeli strikes and death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

BRUSSELS: How long will it last? Will it grow? What will the conflict and the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mean to us, and to global security overall? Those questions echoed across the Middle East and the planet Saturday as world leaders reacted warily to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media that Khamenei was dead, calling it "the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country." Iranian state media said early Sunday the 86-year-old leader had died without elaborating on a cause.

Israeli officials previously told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that Khamenei was dead. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, said there were "growing signs" that Khamenei had been killed when Israel struck his compound early Saturday.

The apparent demise of the second leader of the Islamic Republic, who had no designated successor, would likely throw its future into uncertainty and exacerbate already growing concerns of a broader conflict.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting.

Perhaps cautious about upsetting already strained relations with Trump, many nations abstained from commenting directly or pointedly on the joint strikes but condemned Tehran's retaliation. Similarly to Europeans, governments across the Middle East condemned Iran's strikes on Arab neighbors while staying silent on the U.S. and Israeli military action.