How succession works in Iran and who will be the country's next supreme leader?

DUBAI: The death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after almost 37 years in power raises paramount questions about the country's future. The contours of a complex succession process began to take shape the morning after Khamenei's assassination.

Here is what to know:

A temporary leadership council assumes duties

As outlined in its constitution, Iran on Sunday formed a council to assume leadership duties and govern the country.

The council is made up of Iran's sitting president, the head of the country's judiciary and a member of the Guardian Council chosen by Iran's Expediency Council, which advises the supreme leader and settles disputes with parliament.

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-line judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei are its members who will step in and "temporarily assume all the duties of leadership."

A panel of clerics selects a new supreme leader

Though the leadership council will govern in the interim, an 88-member panel called the Assembly of Experts "must, as soon as possible", pick a new supreme leader under Iranian law.

The panel consists entirely of Shiite clerics who are popularly elected every eight years and whose candidacies are approved by the Guardian Council, Iran's constitutional watchdog. That body is known for disqualifying candidates in various elections in Iran and the Assembly of Experts is no different.