Questions cloud Trump's case for war against Iran

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump made his case for war against Iran early on Saturday as US and Israeli forces bombed the Islamic republic, saying conflict was required to eliminate "imminent threats" from Tehran.

Iran "rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions," Trump said in a roughly eight-minute video message posted on social media more than an hour after US strikes began.

"They attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing long-range missiles" that "could soon reach the American homeland," the US president said, also calling on Iranians to overthrow their government.

But Iran was said to have signaled in talks that it was willing to cease stockpiling nuclear material, while Tehran may still be years away from developing significant quantities of missiles with intercontinental range -- raising significant questions about Trump's rationale for the conflict.

"President Trump did not make a strong case for an imminent threat posed by Iran that would justify the massive joint US-Israeli strikes," said Mona Yacoubian, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.