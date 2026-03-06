Total of 67 Kuwait army personnel injured in Mideast war: Defence ministry statement

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait's defence ministry said early on Friday that 67 army personnel have been injured since the beginning of Iran's retaliation campaign -- the highest number by far of any Gulf military.

"Sixty-seven Kuwaiti military personnel have been injured" since the beginning of the attacks, according to Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, the defence ministry spokesman.

He did not specify where the soldiers were injured.

Kuwait had identified and "dealt with" 212 ballistic missiles and 394 drones since Saturday, he added.

Kuwait also has the highest death toll in the region so far, with eight out of 13 people killed in the Gulf having died in the tiny country.

This includes four US service members and two Kuwaiti army personnel as well as two civilians.

Washington said a total of six service members had been killed in the war.

The US has had a significant military presence in Kuwait since Washington came to the Gulf country's aid after Iraq invaded in 1990.

Kuwait has several US bases, including Camp Arifjan, which is home to the forward headquarters for the US Army component of the military's Middle East CENTCOM. The US Army also has stocks of equipment and supplies in the country.

Ali al-Salem Air Base hosts the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, which the military describes as the "primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces" in the region. Additionally, the United States has drones including MQ-9 Reapers based in Kuwait.