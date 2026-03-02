Smoke rising from US embassy in Kuwait City

World

Kuwait's interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.
KUWAIT CITY: Black smoke was seen rising from the US embassy in Kuwait City on Monday after the latest volley of Iranian strikes, an AFP correspondent saw.

Sirens earlier sounded over the city following the latest volley of Iranian attacks, which started across the oil-rich Gulf region on Saturday.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy," the statement said.

Kuwait's interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.

One person has been killed and 32 others injured in Kuwait, the health ministry said on Sunday, in Iran's retaliatory attacks after US-Israeli strikes killed its supreme leader.

