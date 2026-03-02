Smoke rising from US embassy in Kuwait City

The embassy did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy," the statement said.

Kuwait's interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.

One person has been killed and 32 others injured in Kuwait, the health ministry said on Sunday, in Iran's retaliatory attacks after US-Israeli strikes killed its supreme leader.