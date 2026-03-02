Trump says US, Israel prepared to sustain Iran strikes for 'four to five weeks'

Trump also claimed that US and Israeli strikes had “knocked out a big portion” of Iran’s navy, including nine ships and the navy headquarters. He indicated that the conflict could result in casualties, but expressed confidence that the military operations would ultimately pressure Iran into compliance. “Three is three too many as far as I’m concerned,” he said, referring to projected American casualties.

On the question of Iran’s future leadership, Trump was vague. He said he had “three very good choices” for who could lead the country, but did not name them. He also suggested that Iran’s elite military forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, might voluntarily surrender their arms to the Iranian populace, a scenario experts have considered unlikely.

Trump repeatedly referred to his experience in Venezuela as a model for Iran, though analysts note significant differences in population, military capability, and political structure make a direct comparison challenging. “Everybody’s kept their job except for two people,” he said of the Venezuelan operation, emphasizing the U.S. goal of removing only the top leadership while keeping the rest of the government functional.

He left open the possibility of the Iranian people overthrowing their government, saying, “That’s going to be up to them about whether or not they do. They’ve been talking about it for years so now they’ll obviously have an opportunity.”