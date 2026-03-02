Israel hits Lebanon after Hezbollah fire, expanding Iran war

BEIRUT: Israeli forces launched strikes on Lebanon including the capital Beirut on Monday, the military said, after Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

An AFP journalist heard several loud explosions in Beirut early on Monday, as the Israeli military said it had "begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation across Lebanon".

The Israeli strikes followed rocket and drone launches from Lebanon, the first attack on Israel claimed by Hezbollah since a November 2024 ceasefire agreement that followed more than a year of war between them.

Hezbollah has been weakened from conflict with Israel, which it entered to support Hamas following the Palestinian militant group's deadly attack on Israel in October 2023 and the subsequent war in the Gaza strip.

Israel has carried out regular strikes on Lebanon since the ceasefire came into effect, usually saying it targets the militant group and accusing it of truce violations.

On Monday, a military statement said Israeli forces "precisely struck" senior Hezbollah members in the Beirut area, and another in the south.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli strikes across the country, including in Beirut's southern suburbs where Hezbollah holds sway.