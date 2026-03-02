World

New strikes on Iraq base housing Iran-backed fighters: Faction source

Several Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, including Kataeb Hezbollah, have said they would not stay "neutral".
Iraqi Shiites hold pictures of Iranian supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Tehran, during a symbolic funeral of Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
BAGHDAD: New strikes hit an Iraqi military base housing Kataeb Hezbollah, a source from the pro-Iran armed group said on Monday.

"Three strikes hit Jurf al-Nasr," a Kataeb Hezbollah source told AFP, referring to a military base that serves as one of the main bastions of the powerful armed group that has been repeatedly targeted since the start of the Israel-US campaign on Iran.

Iraq, which has recently regained a sense of stability but has long been a proxy battleground between the US and Iran, said it did not want to be dragged into the war.

However, several Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, including Kataeb Hezbollah, have said they would not stay "neutral" and would defend the Islamic republic.

Trump says US, Israel prepared to sustain Iran strikes for 'four to five weeks'

A shadowy group called Saraya Awliyaa al-Dam (Guardians of Blood), which claims to be part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said on Telegram it was behind early Monday morning drone attacks on Baghdad airport.

In a separate incident in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region, an AFP photographer witnessed air defence systems intercepting at least two drones near Erbil airport on Monday.

Since the start of the US-Israel campaign on Iran, drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Erbil, which hosts US-led coalition troops and is also home to a major US consulate complex.

Israel hits Lebanon after Hezbollah fire, expanding Iran war
