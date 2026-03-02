New strikes on Iraq base housing Iran-backed fighters: Faction source

BAGHDAD: New strikes hit an Iraqi military base housing Kataeb Hezbollah, a source from the pro-Iran armed group said on Monday.
"Three strikes hit Jurf al-Nasr," a Kataeb Hezbollah source told AFP, referring to a military base that serves as one of the main bastions of the powerful armed group that has been repeatedly targeted since the start of the Israel-US campaign on Iran.
Iraq, which has recently regained a sense of stability but has long been a proxy battleground between the US and Iran, said it did not want to be dragged into the war.
However, several Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, including Kataeb Hezbollah, have said they would not stay "neutral" and would defend the Islamic republic.
A shadowy group called Saraya Awliyaa al-Dam (Guardians of Blood), which claims to be part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said on Telegram it was behind early Monday morning drone attacks on Baghdad airport.
In a separate incident in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region, an AFP photographer witnessed air defence systems intercepting at least two drones near Erbil airport on Monday.
Since the start of the US-Israel campaign on Iran, drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Erbil, which hosts US-led coalition troops and is also home to a major US consulate complex.