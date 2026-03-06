Israel bombs Tehran, Beirut as US vows 'surge' in Iran strikes; Pezeshkian says 'mediation efforts' ongoing

DUBAI: Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut and Tehran on Friday as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries. There was no sign of the war letting up on its seventh day, as US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned the the American air campaign against Iran would "surge dramatically."

The strikes in Lebanon were the heaviest since a 2024 ceasefire ended the last war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, who fired rockets at Israel in the opening days of the latest conflict. Tens of thousands have fled Beirut's suburbs and southern Lebanon after sweeping Israeli evacuation warnings.

The war has escalated to affect more than a dozen countries across the Middle East and beyond. The US said it had struck an Iranian drone carrier at sea as it waged an unrelenting campaign against the country's navy that earlier included torpedoing of a warship in the Indian Ocean.

The US and Israel have battered Iran with strikes, targeting their military capabilities, leadership and nuclear program.

The stated goals and timelines for the war have repeatedly shifted, as the US has at times suggested it seeks to topple Iran's government or elevate new leadership from within.

The war has already caused a spike in oil prices, and Qatar's energy minister warned that it could "bring down the economies of the world," predicting a widespread shutdown of Gulf energy exports that could send oil to $150 a barrel.

Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times that even if the war ended immediately it could take "weeks to months" to resume normal exports after an Iranian drone strike on Qatar's largest liquefied natural gas plant.