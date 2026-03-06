Hegseth's comments are reminder that US government isn't always eager to show human cost of war

Remarks by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the American press emphasizes US casualties in the Iran war because it "wants to make the president look bad" are a reminder of something that has endured across many decades and conflicts: the tension and trepidation about news that reminds Americans of the human cost of war.

During his Pentagon briefing on the war on Wednesday, Hegseth bashed "fake news" while addressing the six US Army reservists killed in an Iranian attack on an operations center in Kuwait. "When a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it's front-page news," he said.

"I get it. The press only wants to make the president look bad. But try for once to report the reality. The terms of this war will be set by us at every step," Hegseth added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, when questioned about the remark by CNN's Kaitlan Collins at her own news conference later, doubled down. "You take every single thing this administration says and try to use it to make the president look bad," Leavitt said. "That's an objective fact."

Memories of night after night of graphic images beamed into homes through a then-recent invention — television — were hard to shake for those who lived through the Vietnam War in the 1960s.

Many believed the cumulative impact of seeing that suffering night after night turned Americans from supporters to skeptics.

Such vivid, intimate scenes of military action by Americans haven't been seen to that extent since, a legacy still in place with the war that President Donald Trump and Hegseth are waging right now on behalf of the US.

"For many presidents, the lesson seemed to be: Don't allow the realities of war into people's living rooms if you can help it," said Timothy Naftali, senior research scholar at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs.