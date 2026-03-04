Hegseth says US 'can't stop everything' that Iran fires even as he asserts air dominance

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged on Wednesday that some Iranian air attacks may still hit their targets even as he asserted that US military superiority is quickly giving it control of the Islamic Republic's airspace.

The US has spared "no expense or capability" to enhance air defense systems to protect American forces and allies in the Middle East, Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon days after the US and Israel attacked Iran in a war that has widened throughout the region.

"This does not mean we can stop everything, but we ensured that the maximum possible defense and maximum possible force protection was set up before we went on offense," he said.

The acknowledgement that additional drone or missile strikes in the region could cause damage and harm to troops comes as President Donald Trump and top defense leaders have warned that additional American casualties were expected in a conflict that could last months.

US service members "remain in harm's way, and we must be clear-eyed that the risk is still high," Gen Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at the same press conference.